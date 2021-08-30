4.6 magnitude earthquake felt across west Trinidad
The UWI Seismic Research Centre recorded a 4.6 magnitude earthquake west of Trinidad on Monday at 12.16 pm.
The centre’s Facebook page said it was located at 10.652 N and 62.387 W at a depth of 86km.
People on social media from areas across Port of Spain, Diego Martin, Cocorite, Maraval and Maracas/St Joseph said they felt a strong tremor. One person in Tacarigua said she felt a jolt.
The most recent earthquake felt in TT was recorded on August 23. That 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred northwest of the country.
