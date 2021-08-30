N Touch
News

4.6 magnitude earthquake felt across west Trinidad

Photo via UWI Seismic Research Centre
Photo via UWI Seismic Research Centre

The UWI Seismic Research Centre recorded a 4.6 magnitude earthquake west of Trinidad on Monday at 12.16 pm.

The centre’s Facebook page said it was located at 10.652 N and 62.387 W at a depth of 86km.

People on social media from areas across Port of Spain, Diego Martin, Cocorite, Maraval and Maracas/St Joseph said they felt a strong tremor. One person in Tacarigua said she felt a jolt.

The most recent earthquake felt in TT was recorded on August 23. That 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred northwest of the country.

Comments

"4.6 magnitude earthquake felt across west Trinidad"

More in this section