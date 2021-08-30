20 Tobago environmental officers and inspectors appointed

Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment Kwesi Des Vignes, left, presents instrument of appointment to new environmental officer Crystal Edwards, as Garth Ottley, Director (Ag) Department of Marine Resources and Fisheries, looks on. - DIQE

Environmental preservation should hold greater significance for Tobagonians as the island stands as a global example on how man and the environment can co-exist – a recognition more evident with the recent award of the North East Tobago UNESCO Man and the Biosphere designation.

This was the reminder given by Secretary of the Environment Kwesi Des Vignes as 20 environmental officers and inspectors received their instruments of appointment on Friday.

They now have the authority, among other responsibilities, to effectively implement the “policies, laws, regulations, rules, guidelines, programmes and other activities designed to protect and conserve the environment,” and to function on the behalf of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

Des Vignes said, “Definitely in terms of managing our environmental space in a responsible way, we have a greater call on us now, a greater responsibility particularly in north east Tobago…these officers will be the custodians, so to speak, of this relationship between man and the environment to ensure that neither abuses the other, in particular, that man does not abuse the environment."

Des Vignes stressed that preserving Tobago’s environment is strategically linked to developing the island’s tourism product and the effort to market all that is Tobago as "Beyond Ordinary."

Officers appointed included Garth Ottley, THA representative on the EMA Board; Crystal Edwards; Jenise Kirk; Kirt McPherson; Dominic Waldron; Paul Reid; Lirlyn Craig Roberts; Anushkla Ramsden, Darren Henry; Robert DeMatas; Kamlyn Melville-Pantin; Damika Marshall; Crystal Lawrence; Deon Brebnor; Natalie Knott-Robin; Linford Beckles; Dixel McConnie Jones; Savita Mootoo; Wayne LeCointe; and Krystle Bascombe.