Xhaiden Darius follows in Mummy's footsteps: 'I love singing calypso'

Xhadien Darius is eager to start primary school, even though its online, in September. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Although five-year-old Xhaiden Darius just started singing calypso last month, it’s not a stretch to say that he’s been a part of the art form since birth.

After all, his mother Tamika Darius is a calypsonian.

She told Newsday Kids, “When I performed in the 2016 (Calypso Monarch) semi-finals in Skinner Park, I was almost eight months pregnant with him.

“From the time he was born, every night he was in the calypso tents with me.

“There was this one time, for the 2019 Point Fortin Labour Day calypso competition, that he was in front the stage directing me while I was singing. He was three years old then.”

So, when Xhaiden was graduating from Sarah’s Preparatory School, Point Fortin, in July and was asked to perform, he knew right away that he wanted to sing a calypso.

With some help from his mom, he chose the song Moments by Julie Durden.

But for Xhaiden singing the calypso meant something even more special.

He told Newsday Kids, “I wanted my mom to see me perform and I like singing on a big stage.”

And even though he’s new to performing, he’s already challenging himself by competing in the Voice of La Brea.

The virtual talent competition is being held by the La Brea Agenda community group.

On August 12, Xhaiden won the 12 and under category in the competition’s preliminary round.

He sang the song D Right to Play which was written by his grandmother Angela Darius.

The song’s lyrics was inspired by Article 31 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child which states that each child has the right to rest, play and engage in other recreational activities.

Xhaiden wants all children to know that playing is important.

“Children learn through playing. I like to play because playing makes me happy…all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” said Xhaiden.

And when it comes to playing, he doesn’t miss a second when the time comes around.

He loves playing football and hide and seek.

But though it’s all play now that it’s still the July/August vacation, Xhaiden will soon be getting ready to start primary school as a student at Point Fortin RC when the new school year begins on September 6.

He was due to compete in the semi-finals of the 12 and under category of the Voice of La Brea on August 27, confident of securing a spot in the finals on September 5.

D RIGHT TO PLAY

Performed by Xhaiden Darius

Written by Angela Darius

Verse 1

Mih mother always telling me I’m de best

So she does put me up in every contest

Is only contest, contest, contest

Like she don’t know I does need a rest

Is reading contest and spelling bee

Places I does go have me bazodee

Is contest in de day, contest in de night

And yet she does want all mih school work right

CHORUS

That is why ah like what de charter say

It say children have de right to play

De 31st article say

It say that I have de right to play

Verse 2

Ah envying children ah see playing

When ah coming from school I’m de evening

But ah know well ah cya get to play

Because ah have to practice for S.E.A

Ah hear dat exam hard, it very tough

Dey say that shading off is not enough

That’s why mammy say that it’s only right

For me to hurry home and practice to write

Verse 3

De weekends and dem it eh no different

She only concern is my improvement

On Saturday ah active all day

Ah cya get a rest, ah cya get ah play

Saturday is library and karate

She say that is for sound mind and sound body

Mammy have it planned right down to a T

With all dem planning she eh consult me

