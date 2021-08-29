Trinidad and Tobago netballer Samantha Wallace wins netball title in Australia

TRINIDAD and Tobago netballer Samantha Wallace delivered another outstanding performance to lead the New South Wales Swifts to the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball title, on Saturday.

Wallace scored 51 goals at 92 per cent accuracy to steer Swifts to a 63-59 win over Giants Netball at the Brisbane Nissan Arena in Australia.

The Swifts led 32-28 at halftime. A strong third quarter effort gave Swifts a 49-40 lead going into the fourth and final quarter.

Giants battled hard in the final quarter outscoring Swifts 19-14. However, Swifts held on to win by a four-goal margin.