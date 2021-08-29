Trinidad and Tobago footballer Cummings cleared to resume play

Keron Cummings -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago footballer Keron "Ball Pest" Cummings has been medically cleared to resume play, according to a post on the TTFA (TT Football Association) Instagram page.

"The TTFA facilitated investigations and (obtained) medical clearance following a suspected cardiac condition prior to the 2021 Concacaf Futsal Championship in Guatemala," the TTFA post read. "(Cummings) has had all the relevant cardiac tests done as requested by the cardiologist and has been deemed medically fit by the cardiologist to partake in competitive football."

The 33-year-old midfielder, who is currently a member of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, has earned 15 international caps, from 2010-2017.