TKR, Kings clash in repeat of 2020 CPL final

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard smashes the ball for six runs during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 4 against the Barbados Royals at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Friday night, in Basseterre, St Kitts. - via CPL T20

DEFENDING champions Trinbago Knight Riders will aim to maintain their winning form against last year’s losing finalists St Lucia Kings in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament at Warner Park, St Kitts, from 10 am, on Sunday.

TKR defeated the Kings (then called the Zouks) in the 2020 final held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The Kings will be eager to bounce back after being humiliated by Jamaica Tallawahs, on Friday.

Tallawahs scored 255/5 which included the fastest half century in the history of the CPL by Andre Russell (50 not out off 14 balls).

In response, Kings were dismissed for 135 in 17.3 overs.

After losing by nine runs to Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday, TKR rebounded to defeat Barbados Royals by six wickets on Friday night.

TKR restricted the Royals to 122 all out in 19.2 overs, before getting to 125/4 in 16.5 overs.

TKR were 38/4 in the eighth over when captain Kieron Pollard and Denesh Ramdin rescued the innings with an unbroken partnership of 87 runs.

Pollard struck 58 not out and Ramdin ended on 29 not out.

Pollard was satisfied that his team pulled off the win after being in a precarious position.

Speaking after the win over the Royals, Pollard said, “Obviously it was not a good start for us yesterday (Thursday). Our batting did not click and even today (Friday) we were in a spot of bother as well, but these things happen when you have guys who have not played cricket coming in without much practice…it was good to get over the line. As I said we were under some pressure, but I can’t fault the effort, the bowlers have been brilliant in the first two games.”

Pollard commended TKR left-arm fast bowler Isuru Udana for his bowling figures of 5/21 in four overs against the Royals.

“He has just retired from international cricket (and) we get the opportunity to have him first hand. I think he has come here to make a statement. He continued to use his experience, use his angles and sort of mix up deliveries and that is what you want in a tournament like this…well done to him. He gave us that impetus getting those early wickets and we were just able to support him in the back end.”

Discussing the partnership between Ramdin and himself that rescued TKR, Pollard said, “We’ve played a lot of cricket to understand what is needed and understand what they are going to come with and try to combat it. Sometimes in that scenario you have to try to absorb the pressure and when you get your chance then apply pressure.”

SUNDAY'S MATCHES

TKR vs St Lucia Kings, 10 am

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2.30 pm