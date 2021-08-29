Three teens including minor, 15, held for Claxton Bay robbery

St Margaret’s police arrested three youths, including a 15-year-old boy, for beating and robbing a doubles vendor in Claxton Bay on Saturday.

The minor and two other suspects, 18 and 19, were still in custody without any charges up to Sunday afternoon.

Police said the victim was selling doubles around 1.30 pm at Cedar Hill Road.

Three masked men accosted him and announced a hold-up.

They hit him with their fists and stole an undisclosed sum of cash and a cell phone.

The suspects got in a car which drove off.

A report was made, and PC Ramadhin and other police responded.

The officers spotted a car that matched the description of the getaway car.

Police intercepted it on the Southern Main Road near Flower Pot Bay and arrested the three suspects.

Police also recovered the stolen money and phone.

Investigations are ongoing.