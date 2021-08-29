Sasmita to show The Moorings art collection

Horse in the Shower -

International artist Sasmita, who is also the wife of the Indian High Commissioner, Arun Sahu, will show her latest work, The Moorings, at Horizon's Art Gallery.

The Moorings is an intriguing cultural blend, featuring themes of Sasmita’s Indian heritage infused with elements from the other countries where she has lived, all touched by the artist's own unique style, said a media release.

Sasmita, who has been a practising artist for the past 23 years, said her works focus on identity issues.

"I paint in oil, gouache, and ink and wash. I specialise in prints, that is woodblock and silk-screen printing. My artworks focus on the issues of identity in the unfortunate event of dislocation, or otherwise," she said in the media release.

"My own identity owes much to a strong affiliation with colours through which my thoughts take shape. The vividness of the palette that is so unique to Indian miniature paintings, and the temple murals, has influenced my art decisively.

"My formal training years introduced me to forms and the thousand ways in which the combination of colours and forms could create harmony in a pictorial space. A believable story builds up on the blank canvas only when the dance of colour and form is in sync. I rely heavily on my instincts to achieve that effect."

The Moorings showcases a collection of 25 paintings in oil, gouache and woodblock prints. The paintings are set in three different locations, New Delhi, Ottawa, and Port-of-Spain, over a period of six to seven years, including the pandemic era.

“In my paintings, I employ both abstract and figurative motifs. While abstraction gives me the freedom to delve into the core issues at hand, I paint the storytelling bit with the figurative motifs.

"This set of paintings examines the link between my immediate surrounding and my inner world, and the way that link shapes my paintings.

"My humble wish is that the viewers discern how locations put their own stamps on the artworks, no matter how strange it may sound.”

The virtual opening of The Moorings can be viewed live online via Facebook on September 7 at 7 pm. Sasmita will be present for this interactive event and viewers are encouraged to participate in the live chat with questions and comments.

To view the opening, follow the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad

This will allow access to the show on the night, or book a reminder notification for the event. The artwork can also be viewed until September 18 at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays, 8:30 am-5 pm, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.