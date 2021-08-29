Religious leaders see 'ray of hope' as PM looks to reopen places of worship Sept 6

Akeem Mohammed and his wife Jaya Bachan-Mohammed, wearing masks, perform a puja at the Gyaan Jyoti Mandir, Madra Road, Cunupia on April 26, before places of worship were closed in May. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale -

If Trinidad and Tobago’s covid19 numbers continue to be stable, restrictions on religious services at religious buildings will be lifted by September 6.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Saturday. He said the effects on the population of the removal of restrictions on the retail industry on August 16 would first be evaluated.

“If at the end of that week when we finish assessing the retail trade coming out, we are still in the same or similar kind of situation that we are in today, when we do that next week, we are hoping then to give some relief to the national population with respect to the participation in religious and other ecclesiastical services.”

At the briefing, the Prime Minister noted the need to improve the vaccination rate which has been sluggish in August.

However, religious leaders see a ray off hope in the PM's remarks.

Hindu, Muslim, Presbyterian and Roman Catholic leaders told Sunday Newsday they all looked forward to return to physical worship.

“Saying mass in front of a camera is not the same as worshipping before a full congregation,” said Msgr Christian Pereira of the St Benedict’s RC Church, La Romaine.

He said not only parishioners have missed the physical contact, “priests too.”

“We have been encouraging parishioners to get vaccinated. The Archbishop has been doing that. The most we can do is appeal to people’s goodness and concern for others.”

Pereira, who is fully vaccinated, said, “If you have a right not to be vaccinated, that is your right, but I also have a right to be protected and other people who were vaccinated do so because they want to be protected.

“So, we must be respected, just as you expect us to respect your right (not to be vaccinated).”

Head of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Vijay Maharaj said a return of services at places of worship is something he has been clamouring for.

“I can’t understand how we can reopen retail stores where you have between 50 to 60 people inside, touching one another, bouncing one another, and we have temples which can hold...people, similarly the cathedral and mosques."

Maharaj said he could not see the rationale for keeping worship spaces closed, when they were being used as vaccination sites.

“As I speak to you, the Eastern Regional Health Authority is using the Sangre Grande Hindu School and two temples, one in Coal Mine and the other in Plum Mitan to give vaccines.

“If I could give permission for that, obviously we are pro-vaccination. We are not anti-vaxxers,” he said in response to Rowley’s appeal to church leaders to encourage their congregation to get the vaccines.

“We would like to see places of worship open, 50 per cent or 331/3 per cent, I don’t care. Just let people have the opportunity to worship.

“Those of us who are in religion and in education understand that people are disobedient. They don’t trust the Government but they believe in God.”

On this premise, he said, “Once churches are open, you would see an increase in people taking the vaccines.”

ASJA PRO Imam Raimam Raffaic Mohammed said the chairmen in five regions have been encouraging members to get vaccinated.

“At the same time we cannot force anybody to take the vaccine, but we are advocating it because that is the only remedy we have now and if we want to congregate and assemble, you have to vaccinate.”

Mohammed said he was not certain what percentage of the ASJA community had been vaccinated, so while he was looking forward to the reopening, he was still very cautious about congregating.

Presbyterian Moderator Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan has also been an advocate for the vaccination. The church has been rolling out drives backed by sound medical advice.

“I think people are really looking forward to having human interaction. We are doing it with all precautions because we don’t really want people to get sick.”