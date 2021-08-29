Police seize large arms cache, firearm user’s licence holder held

A cache of weapons and ammunition seized by police from a firearm user’s licence (FUL) holder on Saturday. - TTPS

Police arrested a 29-year-old Tunapuna man after seizing a large number of illegal guns and ammunition on Saturday.

On Sunday, a police release said the suspect, a firearm user’s licence (FUL) holder, had exceeded the authorised amount issued.

Police held him during a road check exercise at a traffic stop around 4.35 pm along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on the east-bound lane in Maloney.

The officers from the Cumuto Highway Patrol stopped and searched the white Ford Ranger, driven by the suspect.

The officers allegedly found a Glock 45 pistol, a Glock 17 pistol, a Glock 43x pistol, a Sig Sauer P320 pistol, a Sig Sauer MPX semi-automatic submachine gun, and an assortment of ammunition.

The discovery led to the police getting a warrant to search his home.

At the house, police found a shotgun, a rifle .22 calibre, a rifle 5.56 calibre, and an assortment of ammunition which also exceeded the authorised amount which was issued.

Police seized all the guns and ammunition.

The driver is assisting with the investigations.