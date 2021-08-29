MET office discontinues bad weather alert

The Met Office has discontinued its adverse weather alert. In a release on Sunday the office issued a green-level alert saying that current weather conditions no longer posed a threat to public safety and property.

The alert issued at 4.21 pm on Sunday said thunderstorm activity had ceased and settled conditions were now dominant.

On Saturday the MET Office had warned TT to expect heavy rain on Sunday.

It then issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert for Sunday from 2 am – 6 pm in which there was a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms and heavy showers in various parts of Trinidad and to a lesser extent in Tobago and marine areas.