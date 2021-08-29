Marcano hat-trick not enough for Trinidad and Tobago in Pan Am hockey

(FILE) Trinidad and Tobago's Under 21 Junior me's hockey team during a practise game at the Police Barracks, St James. - Marvin Hamilton

A HAT-TRICK from Teague Marcano was not enough to rescue Trinidad and Tobago from a narrow 5-4 defeat to Mexico in the fifth place playoff at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday.

It was a see-saw battle during the contest.

Marcano gave TT the lead in the fifth minute, before Joel Daniel doubled TT’s advantage in the 17th minute.

Mexico stormed back with four goals to take a 4-2 lead. Erick Hernandez (28th), Andre Benedith (36th), Brian Rangel (39th) and Alexander Sandoval (44th) all found the back of the net.

Marcano tied the match for TT with goals in the 51st and 52nd minutes. However, Sandoval scored again in the 58th minute to give Mexico the 5-4 victory.