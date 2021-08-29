Djennicia Francis helps children to feel good about life

Djennicia Francis with her book In the Mirror which she wrote to help children feel good about themselves. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Djennicia A Francis is a "mental health fairy". It's how she sees her work helping children to cope, feel better, and do better in a world that can be cold and unfriendly at times.

"As a society, we must strive to teach children to master their minds so they can master their realities. What we speak today offers a sneak peek in our tomorrow," said the multi-talented 30-year-old from Chaguanas.

"Sometimes, we only see healthy in terms of the physical aspects of things. When people have healthy minds, they are overall healthier as they will make better decisions."

Francis is an educator, a life coach, a beauty queen, a singer, a mentor, and an author.

"In this society, many adults are walking around with low self-esteem. Some do not have enough courage to go for their dreams or do the things they want to do," she said. "If we give children the correct tools necessary to take care of their mental health when they become adults, they will be more sensitive, more confident, and more emotionally intelligent. That would produce a generally more productive society."

Francis teaches at Apex International Academy, a private school in Chaguanas. She is on a quest to make society a more beautiful place for today's and future generations. As an educator and ambitious young woman, she is doing her part.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (TT). Francis also has several life coach certificates from Transformation Academy, a US-based online education company. These include courses in cognitive behaviour, a master mindset, confidence, emotional intelligence, and rational emotive behaviour therapy mindset.

"My desire is for mental health topics to be a part of the everyday curriculum just as any other subjects like mathematics or physical education," she said. "It is super important for people to have happy childhood experiences. Unfortunately, in the world we are living in, not all children get to have such experiences."

Francis said children tend to be drawn to her and her to them.

"My personality attracts them. I am somewhat still childish, even at my age."

In January 2020, Francis wrote her first book — In The Mirror: Positive Affirmations For Children (The Speak Peek Series Book 1) — published in November of the same year. It is the first in a series geared at teaching children positive mental health practices. The 33-page book tells a story about Isabella Ink, an intelligent girl who believes in the power of positive affirmations.

"I would love for my books to be in school libraries across the country and used in actual class settings and the like," she said. "My dream is to have my books in schools. I want them to be part of the schools' curriculum. I want to be allowed to do my training and confidence-building programmes in our public schools."

Her book is available on Amazon in paperback and kindle.

Francis is working on publishing her second book, a colouring book. Already, she has plans to write many books for years to come.

Despite always being on the go, Francis is grounded in spirituality. Since the age of seven, she had been a member of the Flaming Word Ministry, commonly called the Happy Cathedral, at Caroni Savannah Road in Chaguanas. The once-shy girl has now blossomed into a worship leader in the choir.

"I did not like being shy, so I started putting efforts into building my own self-esteem," Francis said.

It is out of the church’s events she gained her passion for beauty pageants. In 2013, she and her mother, Joanne O’Garro, a designer and jeweller, participated in a beauty show. The pageant world fascinated Francis, who has entered many competitions.

In 2014, she won the Chaguanas Borough Corporation queen show. As the winner, she competed in other Caribbean islands. The following year, she won Miss Beauty TT. In 2016, she represented TT and won the Miss Carnavale competition in St Vincent and the Grenadines. She also held top spots at various events like the La Reine Rive queen show, Miss Oneness TT beauty pageant, and the PNM Divali queen show.

"Pageantry allows me to explore my talents. I was able to sing, but I used to be shy. At talent segments of shows, I now sing. I also like drama and public speaking," Francis said.

"I want to marry the things that I love — reading, public speaking, writing — with confidence building, self-esteem building, and other positive mental health tools to create programmes for children."

Anyone interested in buying Djennicia A Francis book can do so via Amazon or can visit her social media platforms.