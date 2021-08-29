260 mailboxes installed at Demarara Heights

La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings, left, and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles cut the ribbon at the mailbox key distribution ceremony held at the Wallerfield Ativity Centre, Saturday. -

AT a cost of $168,734 nearly 260 mailboxes were installed at the Demarara Heights housing community.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development minister and MP for Arima Pennelope Beckles and Foster Cummings in his capacity as MP for La Horquetta/Talparo gave out keys for the mailboxes to residents.

The small ceremony was held at the community centre and 15 keys were distributed there as the covid19 health protocols were being observed. The remainder was distributed later.

Beckles said while the distribution may seem a simple event it was one that was necessary even in a digital age.

“The HDC understands the importance of the mailbox system. Today allows me to do a little reflection. With technology you receive Whatsapp with a prayer or message but getting something in the traditional mail is nostalgic.

“We also know the challenges of going into Arima to get mail but now you have your mailboxes and keys which makes it easier and convenient.”

The HDC has already installed the mailbox systems in eight developments since the initiative started in 2019. They are in Lion’s Gate and Oasis Gardens in Chaguanas, Lakeview in Point Fortin, Real Spring in Valsayn, Roosewood, Cleaver Heights and Greenvale in Arima and Mahogany Court in Mt Hope.

By the end of 2022, Beckles said the HDC through the Settlement and Community Relations department in charge of the initiative will install 13 similar projects. The locations earmarked are Woodstart Villas in Bon Air South, Bon Air North in Arouca, Carina in Arima, Oropune Gardens in Piarco, Fairfield in Princes Town, Nepuyo in Malabar, Edinburgh South in Chaguanas and Corinth Hills in San Fernando.

Cummings added that the Land Settlement Agency, which fell under the purview of the Housing Ministry, was also working to regularise leases for residents of the community.

“The HDC is making life easier for the residents and bringing relief and improvement to their circumstances.

“LSA and the HDC have been doing a lot in Demarara. Some months ago, leases for tenure for the lands and houses that people have occupied here for a very long time were distributed,” he said.

Cummings added that in the coming months the community was expected to see more development works such as road and infrastructure upgrades, the construction of a community centre and pavilion in Jacob Hill, upgrade the recreation ground and construct a sub-office for the MP.

“As the HDC develops these communities, they are making sure that the requisite services are in place to go along with it.

“We know that we may not be able to bring the solutions all at once, but we continue to interface and interact with you.”