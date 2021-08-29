185 new covid19 cases, four more deaths,

The Ministry of Health has reported four more deaths and 185 new covid19 cases on Sunday.

A total of 1,278 people have died of the virus and 44,481 people tested positive. Of these, 38,611 patients have been treated and discharged.

In its 4 pm update Sunday, the ministry said the number of active cases has fallen to 4,592 after 35 patients were discharged from the parallel health care system and 255 community cases recovered.

There are 283 people still hospitalised including 15 receiving intensive care and 12 in the high dependency unit.

There are 89 patients in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged, 139 in state quarantine and 4,035 in home isolation.

A total of 307,291 samples have been tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local sites.

Almost five months into the national vaccination programme 505,067 people have received their first dose of a covid19 vaccine. Of these, 392,519 people have been fully vaccinated.