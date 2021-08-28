Tracy urges healthy lifestyle at Goodwood pavilion sod-turning

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, centre, Secretary of Sport Tracy Davidson-Celestine, left, and Wilfred Des Vignes of the Goodwood Village Council turn the sod for the construction of the Goodwood pavilion at the Goodwood Recreation Ground on Thursday. - David Reid

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sport Tracy Davidson-Celestine is calling on Tobagonians to maximise the use of the various community facilities in the fight against the many lifestyle diseases affecting the island.

Davidson-Celestine was speaking during the sod-turning ceremony for the construction of the Goodwood Pavilion at the Goodwood Recreation Ground on Thursday.

In her dual capacity as Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development and Sport and Youth Affairs, Davidson-Celestine said she was concerned about the physical and mental health of all Tobagonians.

“With my dual role, it makes it twice as important that I encourage each and every one of you – at every age, with every ability, with the confines of the public health regulations – to use these grounds as a place where we can all foster wellness, by getting the necessary exercise to overcome the effects of an increasingly sedentary lifestyle.”

She said most times driving around the island, she noticed that many of the facilities were underutilised.

“Many of times, we don’t see the level of playing in these facilities commensurate with the level of investment that we have put in.”

She said it was the Goodwood community’s commitment that increased the division’s determination to start the specific project.

“It has been a project that has been on the drawing board for quite some time – ever since I held the position of Assistant Secretary in the Division of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports, and I think that was from 2005 to 2009.”

She said her division is committed to providing comfortable and safe spaces for athletes, sporting enthusiasts, fans and family members.

“I know with certainty, with assurance, that this facility will benefit all of the upcoming athletes, all of the sport enthusiasts, all of the different fans and even those who are on their own individual fitness journeys.”

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis congratulated Davidson-Celestine and her team at that division along with the Udecott team in charge of the project.

“This process started some time ago, and lest we be accused of doing new projects in this time of six-six (THA election tie) – this unusual period – I want to signal to the people of Tobago that this project was approved by the Executive Council more than one year ago.”

He added: “But of course, even before then, a number of persons even in this community – Mr (Wilfred) DesVignes and others, Mr (Everton) Alfred and others lobbied seriously over many years. Of course, the previous area representative Mr Hayden Spencer and of course the former Secretary of Sport Mr Jomo Pitt – all of them were involved in the initial process and I want to thank and congratulate all of them.”

The division’s administrator, Earland Kent, said the division sees the construction of the pavilion as pivotal in the development of sporting activities on the island.

“This facility will be outfitted with conference room, office space, change room for officials and teams, and a concession area. My admonition to you today is to secure your investment that the THA is making in you in this facility. Treat it as your own with care, protect it as your own and make use of it.”

Representative of the village council Wilfred DesVignes described the project as a “most welcomed asset.”

“Goodwood is a sporting community and we see this pavilion as having making an indelible impression on the lives of our people here in Goodwood. We are witnessing the sod-turning ceremony, but it was a long and winding road.

"What we are seeing here is very significant for all of us and we are very, very appreciative for what is happening here.”