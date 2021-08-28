Tobago covid19 deaths up to 64

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll rose to 64 after a 65-year-old man with comorbidities died from the virus on Friday.

The island now has 28 new covid19 cases and 495 active cases.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported 37 patients were in state isolation, 453 in home isolation and five in ICU. Six people have been discharged.

It said of the 12, 801 people that have been tested for the virus on the island, 2,151 tested positive. There are 1,592 recovered patients.

The division said a total of 18,077 have received the first dose of either of the four vaccines available in the country while 13,169 have already had their second dose.