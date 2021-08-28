Sinkhole in the making?
THE EDITOR: I draw to WASA’s attention a leak in the middle of Warner Street, a few metres before Cipriani Boulevard in Port of Spain. It is directly in front of the Families in Action building.
I observed this at least two months ago and obviously because it is not spouting into the air like a geyser it is not noticed. However, the flow is constant and could be causing erosion below the surface of the road, probably to collapse like a sinkhole, making vehicular traffic impassible.
I urge WASA to please deal with it before it gets worse.
W DOPSON
Woodbrook
Comments
"Sinkhole in the making?"