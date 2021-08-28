Sinkhole in the making?

THE EDITOR: I draw to WASA’s attention a leak in the middle of Warner Street, a few metres before Cipriani Boulevard in Port of Spain. It is directly in front of the Families in Action building.

I observed this at least two months ago and obviously because it is not spouting into the air like a geyser it is not noticed. However, the flow is constant and could be causing erosion below the surface of the road, probably to collapse like a sinkhole, making vehicular traffic impassible.

I urge WASA to please deal with it before it gets worse.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook