Rowley: Vaccinated students in forms 4-6 may return to school October 1

Chai'a Findlay, from left, of Bishop Anstey High School, Aaron Duncan of the University of Trinidad and Tobago, Luke Nicholas-Holder of South East Port of Spain Government Secondary School and Celina Sheppard of St Joseph's Convent, Port of Spain display their vaccination cards after receiving the Pfizer vaccine at the Northern Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain on August 18. The Prime Minister on Saturday announced that fully vaccinated forms 4-6 students will be allowed to return classes at their schools on October 1. - File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister has announced that fully vaccinated students preparing for examinations will be allowed to return to face-to-face classes from October 1.

Dr Rowley said at a covid19 media conference on Saturday that fully vaccinated students have the “option” to return to classes physically.

Fully vaccinated students in forms four, five and six will be allowed to return to school while other students will have to continue participating in online classes.

Since the middle of August, children aged 12-18 have been allowed to take the Pfizer vaccine.

Most children have been doing online classes since March, 2020, which will continue when the new school year begins on September 6.