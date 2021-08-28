Republic Bank, CWI launch new kids cricket format

Karen Tom Yew -

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI), the governing body for domestic and international cricket in the Caribbean, and Republic Bank Financial Holdings announced on Friday the launch of ‘5 for Fun’ - a new format of cricket designed to appeal to children from eight to 11 years old.

Unlike other sports sponsorships, the 5 for Fun initiative is a true joint-venture whereby CWI and Republic Bank are co-owners of the intellectual property surrounding the format including format rights, trademarks and licensing. Leveraging their extensive schools development infrastructure, CWI and Republic Bank will develop 5 for Fun platform together with a view to introducing the format to other Caribbean markets and beyond in the coming years.

The “5 for Fun” pilot scheme started with zonal games held last month and this month in St Lucia, with the finals expected to take place on Friday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, with the support of the St Lucia National Cricket Association and the St Lucia Ministry of Education under strict covid19 protocols. With a combined parish structure forming five zones, 19 school teams have participated in zonal preliminary rounds leading to a grand “5 for Fun” festival finals. It is hoped that following this successful trial, this new fun and child friendly format will be introduced into other West Indies countries in the coming years.

Karen Tom Yew, General Manager, Group Marketing and Communications, Republic Bank Financial Holdings commented: "Republic Bank’s enduring commitment to the local communities is further reinforced with the launch of 5 for Fun. We have been working with our friends at Cricket West Indies for three years on this ground-breaking partnership which reflects our status as creators of the format and long-term supporters of its success.

"We believe that our investments into the communities in which we trade can and should support our marketing efforts. In the longer term, we see 5 for Fun as an asset that might drive revenue from licensing, merchandising and broadcast - particularly in overseas markets. 5 for Fun is a paradigm for marketing investments that combine social good with potential growth in shareholder value."