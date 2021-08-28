Reach out to someone at this really difficult time

THE EDITOR: As I observe the daily news locally, regionally and globally, I continue to see the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic; no country has been spared. Medical institutions are overwhelmed, families are losing loved ones, people are losing jobs, economies are crashing. In Trinidad, we also had to deal with the recent flooding across the country.

I am certain that many people, just like myself, would like to assist someone in need. It is not prudent to depend on another person or an institution to make or create change alone. Each one of us can make a difference.

There are many simple ways to bring some happiness in people's lives during this difficult time. I urge everyone to get involved in a simple act of kindness. Call a friend or family member that you have not spoken to in a while, tell people how much you appreciate them, lend an ear to a colleague or anyone that needs someone to talk to, donate whatever you can to a charity or someone in need, provide a meal to someone.

We are very fortunate that the Government has turned the tide in vaccine procurement. We now have hundreds of thousands of vaccines available to help overcome the pandemic. We can as individuals dedicate some time to discuss the benefits of being vaccinated with a vaccine-hesitant person. Another very important act of kindness is to volunteer whatever time you can to one of the many mass vaccination sites, even if only for a few hours.

We are all in this together. And remember the best way to change the world is one good deed at a time.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando