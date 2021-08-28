PM hopes to reopen places of worship Sept 6

Nurse Christina Williams adminsters a covid19 vaccine to a man at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain as part of the Catholic archidocese's contribution to the national vaccination drive on August 10. The Prime Minister on Saturday places of worship may reopen on September 6 if covid19 cases remain stable. - File photo/Sureash Cholai

If Trinidad and Tobago’s covid19 numbers continue to be stable, restrictions on religious services at religious buildings will be lifted by September 6.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Saturday. He said the effects on the population of the removal of restrictions on the retail industry on August 16 would first be evaluated.

“If at the end of that week when we finish assessing the retail trade coming out, we are still in the same or similar kind of situation that we are in today, when we do that next week, we are hoping then to give some relief to the national population with respect to the participation in religious and other ecclesiastical services.”

At the briefing, the Prime Minister noted the need to improve the vaccination rate which has been sluggish in August.