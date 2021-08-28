Met Office issues bad weather alert, expect heavy rain Sunday

Residents of Madras Road, St Helena had to leave their homes in a boat when the area flooded after the Caroni River burst its banks following torrential rain on August 19. - File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

Heavy rain is expected on Sunday, the Meteorological Office has warned.

On Saturday afternoon, the office issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert for Sunday from 2 am-6 pm.

It said there was a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms and heavy showers in various parts of Trinidad and to a lesser extent in Tobago and marine areas.

“Cloudy conditions, scattered showers and periods of rain are expected to persist during the morning and into the early afternoon.

“Street flooding, localised flooding, landslips, gusty winds in excess of 45 kilometres per hour and choppy seas are likely in areas under heavy showers or thunderstorms.”

Senior disaster management co-ordinator of the Ministry of Rural Development Jerry David said the weather was because of activity in the intertropical convergence zone (ICTZ) that was normal at this time of the year.

He said while the latest warning posed no serious threat, it was issued so that people can make the necessary preparations to mitigate against any potential disasters.

“The water capacity at the rivers is at its normal levels. People should always be prepared for the rainy season. There are some common-sense things that people refuse to do when it comes to securing their property and life.

“If you know you live in a low-lying area and it is susceptible to flooding, take the necessary steps. Similarly, if you live where landslides occur, use polythene to cover the land that is slipping. Don’t let it become worse.”

David urged people to take advantage of the sandbags available at the regional corporations.

Two weeks ago several areas throughout the country were badly affected by adverse weather. Areas surrounding the Caroni River were flooded and residents were marooned after the river overflowed.

There were similar situations in east, south and central Trinidad.