Man steals cell phone from Education Ministry

Donavan Clarke. Photo courtesy TTPS -

A 45-year-old man who pleaded guilty before a magistrate for stealing a cell phone from the Ministry of Education office at St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, has been fined $2,000.

Donavan Sheldon Clarke appeared virtually before Port of Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Friday, a release from police said on Saturday.

The magistrate ordered that he pays the fine on or before September 22. If he fails to pay within the time given, Clarke will serve six months with hard labour in jail.

On Monday, Port of Spain CID and the Cyber and Social Media Unit police arrested him at Morvant. On Tuesday, Cpl Moses charged Clarke with the offence.

Police also recovered a cell phone.