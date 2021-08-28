Man, 20, minor, 16, charged with larceny by trick

Isiah Sanoir. Photo courtesy TTPS -

Two people, a 20-year-old man and a minor, 16, are expected to appear virtually in separate courts on Monday charged with larceny by trick in connection with a Facebook advertisement about tv repairs.

Isiah Sanoir of Oxford Street in Port of Spain is expected to face a Port of Spain magistrate.

The minor is expected to appear in the Juvenile Court. A police release said the minor lives at Harpe Place, Port of Spain.

The charge alleged that on August 20, the victim went to Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, where she met a man. She previously met him via a Facebook page, advertising television repairs.

She handed over her 64-inch television and $250, which represented half the cost of the repairs.

The release said despite many attempts, the victim could not reach the man.

On Tuesday, the victim saw the man on Charlotte Street and alerted the police on patrol.

Police arrested and took the man into custody.

After investigations, police also arrested the minor and charged both with larceny by trick.