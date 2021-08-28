La Horquetta man, 24, killed in drive-by, 2 children wounded

Stock photo

A drive-by shooting in La Horquetta on Friday night claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and left two children wounded.

Dead is Oshayle Richard Debisette, 24, who lived at Molly Ahee Crescent in La Horquetta.

The two survivors are a seven-year-old boy and his ten-year-old sister, who live at Tony Govia Avenue, Phase 7 in La Horquetta, where the shooting happened.

They were receiving medical care up to Saturday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope.

Police said at around 8 pm, Debisette and the children were standing at the front of the family’s home. Debisette was speaking to a relative.

A white Tiida car drove by, and its occupants opened fire, hitting the three.

They were taken to the Arima hospital, where doctors later declared Debisette dead.

The children, however, were transferred to the Mt Hope hospital.

The boy was said to be shot in the left thigh, and the girl in the left foot.

Inquiries are ongoing.