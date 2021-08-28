Get jab and start living

A woman gets the jab at NAPA. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: A further extension of the state of emergency, in my opinion, will serve no useful purpose. In fact it would be useless.

The Government has a duty to protect its citizens and I believe what it did last year was admirable. But we are all aware that there are many factors involved in this pandemic and an extension would only create more angst within the population.

Here in the UK life seems almost normal. We can see friends and family now, there are no restrictions imposed on bars, restaurants or travel in the country, we can go and watch cricket and football matches, also go to nightclubs and music venues with ease.

It is the vaccinated population that has achieved this. It has proven itself without doubt. Even our younger generation is queuing to get jabs.

We are going to live with this virus for the rest of our lives and vaccinations will save lives. So you good people of TT who haven't had the jab yet, go and take your life back, get the jab and start living again.

I'm coming over on the Virgin flight in October and hope to find you all vaccinated and well.

MARK LANCASTER

London, UK