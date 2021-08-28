Dwayne Bravo’s Patriots stay unbeaten in CPL

Evin Lewis (R) of Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots hits a six as Nicholas Pooran (L) of Guyana Amazon Warriors watches during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 5 at Warner Park Sporting Complex onSaturday, in Basseterre, St Kitts. - via CPL T20

ST KITTS and Nevis Patriots made it two wins from as many matches in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in St Kitts, on Saturday.

Patriots, captained by former Trinbago Knight Riders captain Dwayne Bravo, restricted Amazon Warriors to 146/8 in 20 overs.

Chandrapaul Hemraj scored 39 off 30 deliveries with one four and three sixes opening the batting, but the rest of the top order struggled as they were reduced to 75/5 in the 12th over when Hemraj was dismissed.

Mohammad Hafeez and captain Nicholas Pooran made 38 not out and 23 respectively to help Amazon Warriors get close to 150.

Left-arm fast bowler Dominic Drakes was the most successful Patriots bowler with 3/26 in four overs and leg spinner Fawad Ahmed snatched 2/33 in his four-over spell.

In reply, Patriots got on opening partnership of 113 from Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas to set up the run chase.

Lewis was out for 62 off 39 balls, a knock that included four fours and five sixes.

Sherfane Rutherford only scored 14, but Thomas and Fabian Allen (four not out) took Patriots to the target closing on 147/2 in 18.5 overs. Thomas ended on 55 not out off 54 balls with seven fours and one six.

Patriots are on top of the standings.

Jamaica Tallawahs will be aiming to join Patriots on four points with a victory over Barbados Royals. That match followed the contest between Patriots and Amazon Warriors.

SUMMARISED SCORES

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 146/8 (20 overs) – Chandrapaul Hemraj 39, Mohammad Hafeez 38 not out; Dominic Drakes 3/26, Fawad Ahmed 2/33 vs ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS 147/2 (18.5 overs) – Evin Lewis 62, Devon Thomas 55 not out; Naveen-ul-Haq 1/28, Imran Tahir 1/32. Patriots won by eight wickets