Chief Medical Officer: 3 vaccinated people died of covid19

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. -

Three fully vaccinated people have died of covid19 since the vaccination process began in Trinidad and Tobago.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram on Saturday said the three had severe comorbidities which possibly contributed to their deaths even though they were fully vaccinated.

“We had three fully vaccinated persons out of the 668 giving us a per cent of .45 of all deaths that would have been vaccinated. Meaning, of the cases that would have died from June 8 to present, 668, 99.45 per cent were unvaccinated, which is what the data tells us from across the world,” Parasaram said on Saturday.

He reported the deaths during the Prime Minister's covid19 press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

Later on, in its daily update, the Health Ministry said there were seven deaths since Friday, taking the total to 1,274.

Among those with co-morbidities were one elderly man, two elderly women and two middle-aged women. Those who died but had no underlying health conditions were an elderly man and a middle-aged man.

The ministry said there were 297 new cases between August 24-27 taking the total since March 2020 to 44,296. Active cases were 4,701.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 390,380. This represented 389,317 people who had two doses, and 1,063 who had the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The two-dose vaccines are AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Pfizer. Those who have had one dose of these vaccines were 503,249.