A hazard on the main road

THE EDITOR: In the event that the relevant authority is unaware, I bring to its attention a situation that merits urgent action, if some unfortunate, possibly even fatal, accident is to be prevented.

For quite some time now a homeless man has taken up residence on the median of the flyover on the Western Main Road, linking St James to Cocorite.

Any frequent user of this route can attest to the fact that his worldly possessions are increasing daily and have now become a hazard to himself and drivers who traverse this very busy thoroughfare.

I trust that some humane action can be taken soon to protect both the individual and the motoring public.

RALPH A BOISSIERE

via e-mail