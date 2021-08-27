Venezuelan singer Maaya Real brings her music vibe

Maaya Real (Yanmar Sánchez) is a rising Venezuelan singer who came to Trinidad and Tobago in 2016 looking for opportunities she did not have in her country and today, with the support of local producers and artists, is beginning to show flashes of her musical talent.

The Caribbean-Latin combination has led her to experiment with rhythms such as Latin trap, drill, reggaeton and Latin pop, making her a versatile artist, gaining the admiration and like of music lovers in TT.

Born and raised in the city of Coro, Falcón state, Venezuela, Maaya Real was an audiovisual arts student when she decided to leave her country in search of better opportunities.

“The economic situation in Venezuela was getting worse and worse. I had a friend here and for me it was the safest option to emigrate. I have been in TT for five years and I thank its people for opening their doors for me,” said Maaya Real.

Music has been a part of her life since childhood. She remembers growing up listening to her mother sing songs by Selena and other Mexican artists.

Maaya Real is committed to her accomplishing her dreams and also loves to do community work. She believes "it is never too late to achieve dreams, there is no age (that) defines what you want to be."

She also makes it clear that love should not be viewed from prejudice but rather from the soul.

“I am a girl in love with life, without prejudice and with the strong conviction that love is the solution to so much damage in the world.”

Her record label Caribe Side, created in 2019, is the basis of all her projects.

“I started my music project in 2019. Black Power saw my talent and since then he has become my great friend and manager,” she said.

From there, the concepts for her videos, ideas for new songs and audiovisual production were born. The label seeks to project the reality that they live for art.

Maaya Real writes her own songs and so far all are in Spanish, although she does not rule out recording a song in English "in fact I would love it."

“I hope to achieve my dreams, to succeed in music and through that to be able to reconnect with my family,” she said.

Before the start of the covid19 pandemic, Maaya Real had been making presentations at "open mics" and at private parties, drawing the attention not only of the Latino community, but also of locals who are passionate about Latin rhythms.

However, the restrictions have not been an impediment to her growth as an artist and she is currently working on new musical projects, and is open to collaborations with local and international artists.

“I have an EP composed of six songs, which I premiered in 2020, all made here and it was basically what I became known to the Latino community living in Trinidad, I also have four other singles published on our YouTube channel. But I have many other projects that have not yet been published, I am always in that creative process, making new songs."

One of the songs is dedicated to women's protection, written as a result of the murders of several women in recent months in TT and which can be seen on his social networks: Instagram @maayareal and Facebook Maaya Real.

“It is a very delicate issue and it has upset me a lot since I am a woman and I am vulnerable to these situations. It is very difficult for us to feel safe so I wrote a song called Ni una menos-Not one less. It is a kind of protest, a claim to all those aggressors who are in the streets, it was a relief and also a message to all those women who believe that it cannot happen to them.”

Her inspiration, dreams and her work to grow in the music world keep focused on her goals, but above all, she seeks to always entertain her followers with good music.