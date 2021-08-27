Unified Football Coaches adopt new constitution

THE UNIFIED Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago (UFCTT) have adopted and ratified its new constitution, “in keeping with our ambition to build an organisation with accountability and transparency entrenched in its foundation.”

This move took place on August 15 and all members have been given access to the document “so roles, responsibilities and general expectations will be clearly defined.”

According to a media release, “We will ensure the public also has access to the constitution so they will be able to objectively access the association’s progress.” The UFCTT is eager to have a fully operational organisation, with complete executive and standing committees, as mandated, by the constitution.

The current executive includes Jefferson George (president), Wayne Sheppard (first vice-president), Rayshawn Mars (general secretary), Johan Contaste (assistant secretary), Curtis Orr (treasurer), James Saunders (media officer), Justin Reid (public relations officer).