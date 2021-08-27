TT finish fourth in Hoerman Cup

Trinidad and Tobago’s Zico Correia. - ANGELO_M_MARCELLE

TRINIDAD AND Tobago finished fourth in the Hoerman Cup (men’s) category on Thursday, after the final day of the three-day Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, at the Grand Reserve, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. TT had a tally of 948, with hosts Puerto Rico the comfortable winners with 871, followed by Jamaica (914) and Dominican Republic (919). Bahamas placed fifth with 960, with the United Virgin Islands next with 1,016.

Among the individual golfers, Jeronimo Esteve of Puerto Rico topped the field with a one-under-par 215, ahead of Dominican Republic’s Rhadames Pena (216) and Puerto Rico’s Roberto Nieves (217).

Zico Correia (233) was the best TT golfer in 12th place, with Sol Joanni (239) in joint 15th place, Jean Marc Chevrotiere (240) in joint 17th, Ethan Hill and Jessell Mohammed (243) sharing 20th spot, and Christopher Richards (245) finishing in 24th place.