Trinidad and Tobago women finish 6th in Jr Pan Am Hockey Championships

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s hockey team concluded their 2021 Junior Pan American Hockey Championships campaign in sixth position in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday. -

An 11-0 mauling by Argentina on Thursday saw Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s hockey team conclude their 2021 Junior Pan American Championships campaign in sixth position in Santiago, Chile.

TT trailed 0-2 at the end of the first quarter and was 0-3 down at the halfway mark. Two more goals in the third period saw TT reeling at 0-5 into the final segment.

Argentina however, let loose in the final quarter and scored six more goals to affirm fifth place overall.

This was the women’s third straight defeat of the tournament having lost by the same margin in their opening match against the hosts and then 0-15 against USA in their second Pool B meeting. TT was unable to score any goals in all three matches played.

Meanwhile, the men’s team goes up against Brazil in the seventh place playoff of Friday from 10am. They also finished at the bottom of Pool A without a win to their record.

Their two prior matches saw USA emerge 3-2 victors while Argentina triumphed by a commanding 9-1 result in the group stage.