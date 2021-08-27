Trinidad and Tobago defeat Brazil in Junior Pan Am hockey

Trinidad and Tobago junior men's hockey team during a training session, at the opening of the Police Barracks' astroturf field, in St James. - Marvin Hamilton

AIDAN Marcano scored two goals to lead Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey team to a 4-2 victory over Brazil in the seventh place playoff in the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships in Santiago, Chile, on Friday.

With the win TT advanced to play Mexico in the fifth place playoff at 8 am, on Saturday.

Teague Marcano gave TT an early advantage in the first minute, before Aidan made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Aidan was on target again in the 20th minute to give TT a 3-0 cushion.

Paulo Rigueira made the score 3-2 as he scored twice in the 30th and 32nd minute to give Brazil a chance.

However, Ghardel Elcock sealed the match for TT with a goal in the 56th minute.