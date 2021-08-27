Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 63

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll is now 63 after a 56 year-old woman with comorbidities died from the virus on Thursday.

In a statement, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 39 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 474 active cases.

It said 37 patients are in state isolation, 431 in home isolation and six in ICU. Thirty-nine patients have been discharged.

The division said to date 12,651 people have been tested for covid19 on the island. Of that number, 2,123 have tested positive. There are 1,586 recovered patients.

A total of 17,961 people have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca, Sinopharm or Pfizer or a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 12,895 have had their second dose.The Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot vaccine.