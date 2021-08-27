Tobago mother tells Children's Authority: Return my babies

The head office of the Children’s Authority, on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain. -

ATTORNEYS for the Tobago mother of two infant children have threatened to take the Children’s Authority to court after the children – aged 18 months and four months – were taken from their mother on Thursday morning.

The authority was given until 11 am on Friday to say why the children were taken from the mother, who is still breastfeeding the four-month-old.

Her lawyers, led by attorney Martin George, have also requested a copy of any court order which gave the authority the right to take the children, warning that if a response is not given they will file habeas corpus proceedings against the authority.

In a pre-action letter sent to the authority on Thursday, George said his client applied in August 2020 for a protection order against her husband, a police officer. The protection order was valid for two years.

The letter said the couple rekindled their relationship in September, although the protection order remained in place.

In April, the policeman was charged for breaching the order. He was also slapped with assault charges and suspended from the police service.

Again in July, the woman tried to reconcile with her husband and moved to Trinidad with the children.

On August 11, her husband was allegedly abusive towards her and she left and took the children to a relative’s home with the intention to return to Tobago in time for her four-month-old to receive his regular vaccine on August 13.

The letter said the woman asked her husband to take her and the children to the ferry terminal in Port of Spain so she could travel to Tobago.

The letter said the husband began driving recklessly, threatening to crash and kill them all.

“Our client instructs that she became so fearful that they would all die that she took her four-month-old out of the car seat and held both children in her arms as she prepared for the worst.

“However, in the melee of her husband’s crazy driving, her four-month-old fell and sustained a bruise and injury to his head.

“Her husband’s extreme and reckless driving caught the attention of the police and the said vehicle was stopped by police officers who were on highway patrol and, thereafter, our client and her husband were taken to the Besson Street Police Station along with the two infant children, where they spent the duration of the day between 11 am and 8 pm giving statements to the police.”

The letter said the next day, the woman spent the entire day at the children’s ward at the hospital in Mt Hope because of her child's injury.

The Children’s Authority was also contacted, the letter added.

On August 18, the woman returned to Tobago, staying at a guest house while she waited for an apartment.

She eventually left the guest house, moved in with a friend and was contacted by the Tobago representative of the Children’s Authority who said she wanted to see the children on August 23. The representative did not show up and arrangements were made for her to visit on another date.

At 7 am, the representative came to her friend’s home along with another official and two police officers.

The letter said the mother was made to sign a document and the police officers took her children. It also said she was not shown a court order, nor did anyone explain why her children were being taken away, other than being told, she “has no safe housing for the children.”

“Our client was crying, screaming, blubbering through her pain, anguish and tears to explain that it was due to the series of incidents, why she has been bouncing from place to place and she indicated that she is unable to have a stable place of abode since her safety is constantly threatened by her husband and she is forced to flee to varying locations for her safety.”

The letter said despite her pleas and pointing out that her younger child was still breastfeeding, the children were still removed from her custody.

“Our client is deeply traumatised as she is unaware of her infant children’s whereabouts and she is deeply concerned for their safety and wellbeing since her four-month-old is breastfed only."

Later that day, she received another phone call telling her that her children were with her mother and she could visit them there but could not take them away. The letter said she and her mother were estranged and she did not feel comfortable or safe going there to visit her children.

In the letter, George demanded that the authority return the two children to their mother.

“Should the Children’s Authority fail to do so, and/or fail to provide some legal justification or basis for its continued detention and/or impounding of these two infant children and for keeping them away from their mother, we would be compelled to make an urgent application for a writ of habeas corpus in the High Court,” George wrote.

The pre-action letter was addressed to Nichola Harvey-Mitchell, director of the Children’s Authority.

The Children's Authority was contacted for comment on Friday but no response was recieved by press time. George also did not respond to a request for an update on Friday.