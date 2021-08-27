Three weeks and still awaiting WASA

- Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: I feel compelled to write about my experience with WASA and a leaking pipeline which runs from the roadway to my property.

After making a complaint, it took WASA two weeks to send a team of five workmen to repair the leak. One week later a second leak started in the same place. Dutifully, I called the office. It is now three weeks from the second call. I am still waiting for repairs to stop the waste of water.

This is not merely a case of dereliction of duty, uncaring and gross incompetence. It highlights the culture of the organisation or “the way things are done here.” If WASA cannot deal with a connection problem within a month is it expected to transform itself into a viable organisation?

And by extension, can we ever hope to fix a country beset by economic, educational and social problems which are far more complex?

DR PATRICK QUAN KEP

via e-mail