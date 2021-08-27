The development of identity in adolescence

DR ASHA PEMBERTON

teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

The development of identity is a pivotal aspect of adolescence. Despite the fact that this process occurs throughout the life-course, adolescence is the first time that individuals begin to think about how identity defines them and may affect life. During adolescence, young people become much more self-conscious about changing identities than at any other stage. From the very beginning of the process at the onset of puberty, tweens become acutely aware of physical changes. They recognise that they are no longer child-like in form, but are at the same time naturally curious and even anxious as to what their final adult body will be. In addition, the influences of media and connectivity very frequently lead to comparison, critiques and confusion regarding their physical development and identity.

The challenge which occurs during adolescence is that young people have to assemble the various pieces of themselves; their physical identity, sexuality and gender, educational aspirations and life goals and build them into a functional whole. Adolescence therefore is a period of exploration, through which various roles and identities are experimented. This is all a necessary part of the process. But they require boundaries within which to safely explore without making obligations that can lead to irrevocable outcomes.

For most adolescents, the development of identity is a gradual and cumulative process which begins at the onset of puberty, peaks at middle adolescence and continues into young adulthood. Parents should recognise that the process is long term and will involve experimentation, questions and changes. All young people literally “try on” different styles, attitudes and interests to determine which best reflects them authentically and who they will become. What should parents expect?

Energy and attention to physical appearance

As young people traverse adolescence they will adopt one of many senses of clothing style, personal grooming, music, entertainment that reflect the culture of the day. Starting in puberty and continuing onwards, young people will place energy and effort into their skincare, hairstyles and clothing. Parents will not always identify with these changing trends but must accept that with each generation change it is inevitable. Support young people by allowing them safe opportunities to express themselves through their fashion and always emphasise that these are expressions of self and do not define who they are or their character.

Gender and sexual identity

Development of sexual feelings, arousal and identity are maximal during this stage. In our current content, young people have significantly more exposure to the ranges and spectrum of gender identity and sexual orientation and many of them will have periods of questioning these aspects of their identity. Despite discomfort in initiating these conversations for some, it is essential that parents speak to their tweens and teens about sexuality, sexual health and safety. Without correct and comprehensive education, young people remain vulnerable to misinformation and predators. Parents also must recognise that questions and curiosity do not define sexual identity and many adolescences will have periods of time through which their identity fluctuates.

Advocacy and supporting causes

Through adolescence young people develop strong senses of fairness, justice and humanity and many of them become vocal advocate regarding global and local issues including the environment, gender-based issues, violence and war. The energy and passions of youth largely contribute to major world changes and this will not change. Parents should be aware that young people will align and advocate for issues they find to be unjust. Some will get more involved and join protests and demonstrations while others remain vocal in their personal spaces. Nevertheless, engaging them in conversations regarding their views are critical to helping them understand their own viewpoints, while accepting that the opinions of others will vary.

Daydreaming and fantasy

Some of the most important experiments in self-discovery occur completely in the mind. Teenagers spend lots of time, outwardly doing nothing, but inwardly imagining what different social roles would feel like, and how different relationships would or could be experienced. This is normal and healthy, and also a safe way for them to experiment. While it is important for young people to be able to distinguish reality from fantasy it is expected that they will spend large periods of time wondering about situations and outcomes and navigating how they would proceed. Ultimately real experience becomes the best teacher but allowing them the space, time and privacy to explore their thoughts is beneficial to their identity development and emotional health.