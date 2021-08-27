St Lucia Kings, Jamaica Tallawahs begin CPL campaign on Friday

In this Sep 12, 2018 file photo, Andre Russell of Jamaica Tallawahs dries the ball during the Hero Caribbean Premier League play-off match 32 against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. - via CPL T20

ST LUCIA Kings, last year’s beaten finalists in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), will start their 2021 campaign against Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday, at 10 am, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

St Lucia have undergone their third name change in CPL history.

They were known as St Lucia Zouks from the tournament’s inception in 2013 before changing to St Lucia Stars in 2017. They reverted to the Zouks in 2019 before they were renamed as St Lucia Kings earlier this month.

Kings coach Andy Flower, during a Zoom media conference on Monday, said, “There (have) been a number of changes, but that is franchise cricket for you. The biggest change for us is that Darren Sammy wouldn’t be on the field captaining, but he will still play a crucial role in our team.

“He is an outstanding leader, his history gives evidence of that, but he’s going to be a crucial influence in our team,” continued Flower, the ex-Zimbabwe captain and wicketkeeper/batsman. “We’ve got an excellent captain to take his place, in Faf du Plessis.”

About the former South Africa captain, Flower said, “He’s a great guy. He’s had his own recent fitness challenges (with) concussion issues, but he is on a back-to-play programme that should see him ready for the first match.”

The Kings were beaten by hosts Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2020 final. But Flower is eager to see the team go one step better.

“We did get really close but (TKR) were too good for us on the day,” said the ex-England coach. “We know the standards that we have to reach if we’re going to go one better.”

Concerning the 2021 squad, Flower said, “We’ve strengthened our seam attack. Obed McCoy has developed brilliantly over the last year. He’s got a good, experienced back-up in Kesrick Williams.

“Even though we’ve lost (New Zealand’s) Scott Kuggeleijn, who was brilliant for us last year, we’ve got (Pakistan’s) Wahab Riaz in, and two excellent West Indians in Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph. That gives us a strong seam attack, backed up by Usman Qadir from Pakistan, Roston Chase and Rahkeem Cornwall.”

Tallawahs coach Floyd Reifer will be without two key players from last year’s team – New Zealand’s wicketkeeper/batsman Glenn Phillips and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Squads –

ST LUCIA KINGS: Faf du Plessis (captain), Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keron Cottoy, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Javelle Glen, Kadeem Alleyne, Andre Fletcher, Samit Patel, Usman Qadir, Jeavor Royal, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy.

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS: Rovman Powell (captain), Jason Mohammed, Shamarh Brooks, Abhijai Mansingh, Haider Ali, Kirk McKenzie, Andre Russell, Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Chris Green, Ryan Persaud, Qais Ahmed, Fidel Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite, Migael Pretorius, Joshua James.