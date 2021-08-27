Southex, Moonilal team up for covid19 vaccination campaign

Southex CEO George Singh and several chutney soca artistes who contributed to the Let's Get Vaccinated campaign at the Southex office on Independence Avenue, San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Southex Event Management Company (Southex) has teamed up with Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal for a campaign called Let’s Get Vaccinated.

The campaign was launched on Friday at the company’s San Fernando head office.

Speaking at Friday’s event, Southex CEO George Singh said he was pleased the authorities were able to get different brands of covid19 vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago and make them accessible to the public.

But he is disappointed that misinformation on social media is discouraging people from taking them.

With TT recording over 1,200 covid19 deaths, Singh lamented, “People are dying (from covid19) every single day.

“TT continues to register deaths on a daily basis…families are mourning the loss of loved ones.

“We are hoping that this (campaign) will motivate people to go out and get vaccinated. We ask people to please go out there and get your vaccine as the authorities have made it easily accessible to get the vaccine no matter where you are.”

If people are hesitant, Singh encourages people to research the vaccines and consult a trusted doctor.

He urged people to get vaccinated because it is the only way to end the pandemic.

For the campaign, several chutney artistes, including Ravi B, Adesh Samaroo and Kenneth Supersad teamed up for a jingle and music video. Apart from the jingle, there are also several comedy skits starring Supersad.

The campaign's content can be found on the company's social media accounts.

Singh thanked Moonilal for collaborating with Southex on it, explaining that the project "was initiated and assisted by Dr Roodal Moonilal with the financial support from the business community.”

Moonilal, he said, “had a genuine concern for people who did not want to take the vaccine.

In a pre-recorded message, Moonilal urged people to get vaccinated unless they have medical reasons for not doing so.

He is particularly pleading with parents to get their 12-18year-old children vaccinated now that Pfizer shots are available for that purpose.

“I have already been vaccinated so I can protect my friends, my constituents, my family and loved ones, including my young son. Your lives and that of your family members will depend on you being vaccinated.

“I have lost close friends and constituents to this dangerous virus and I don’t want you to be one of them,” said Moonilal.

Moonilal urged people to consider that the dangerous delta variant was recently detected in TT and that unvaccinated people are more at risk of serious illness from it.