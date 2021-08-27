Rutherford, Bravo guide Patriots to 21-run win over Royals

Sherfane Rutherford (left) of St Kitts/Nevis Patriots hits a six as Barbados Royals wicketkeeper Shai Hope watches during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 2 between Barbados Royals and St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Thursday in Basseterre, St Kitts. (Photo by CPL T20/Getty Images) -

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD and captain Dwayne Bravo produced a crucial fifth-wicket partnership of 115 as hosts St Kitts/Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Royals by 21 runs, in their opening match of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), at Warner Park, St Kitts on Thursday evening.

Rutherford was named as the Man of the Match for his innings of 53 (43 balls, four sixes and two fours) but Bravo, in his first game for the St Kitts/Nevis franchise, played an equally important knock of 47 not out (35 balls, four sixes and one four), after the Patriots were struggling on 39 runs for four wickets, after 7.1 overs.

The Patriots tallied 175/5 in their allotted overs, with extras accounting for 23 runs, while Fabian Allen played an unbeaten cameo of 19, from seven deliveries.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas, making his Royals debut, returned figures of 3/22.

The Royals, in their run chase, lost wickets at regular intervals. Shai Hope top-scored with 44 (38 balls, four fours and a six) and Pakistani Azam Khan struck 28, but left-arm pacers Dominic Drakes (2/13) and Sheldon Cottrell (2/39) ensured that the Royals were only able to reach 154/7 in their reply.

The Royals will face 2020 champions Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday, at Warner Park, from 7 pm while the Patriots will play their second game on Saturday, against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, from 10 am.

Scores:

PATRIOTS 175-5 (20 overs) - Sherfane Rutherford 53, Dwayne Bravo 47 not out; Oshane Thomas 3-22 vs ROYALS 154-7 (20 overs) - Shai Hope 44, Azam Khan 28; Dominic Drakes 2-13, Sheldon Cottrell 2-39. Patriots won by 21 runs. Man of the Match: Sherfane Rutherford (Patriots).