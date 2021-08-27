Revolver, bullet seized in Aranguez

Police in the North Eastern Division seized a revolver and a bullet on Thursday night.

Police said the exercise took place between 5-9.30 pm and targeted several areas in Aranguez.

They searched the Aranguez Savannah, where they found a black Smith and Wesson revolver and a round of.38 ammunition.

No one was arrested.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman and Insp Bharath with supervision from Sgt Martin and Cpls Daniel and Duncan.