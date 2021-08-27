RBL: Over 2,200 workers vaccinated against covid19

FILE PHOTO: Republic Bank's Burnett Street, Scarborough, Tobago, branch. -

REPUBLIC BANK (RBL) said a large number of its 2,900 employees in Trinidad and Tobago are either fully or partially vaccinated against covid19, as the bank aims to bring them physically back to their respective offices next month.

RBL made that disclosure on Thursday, even as the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) threatened to take legal action against the bank for what it described as oppressive policies against unvaccinated workers, such as mandatory PCR tests.

In a statement, RBL confirmed that earlier on Thursday it met with BIGWU to "continue discussions on having our workers return to the workplace on a safe basis."

RBL said, "We again extend our thanks to the over 2,200 members of staff who, as of August 25, 2021, have advised the bank of their partially or fully vaccinated status."

RBL added this figure constitutes 75 per cent of its employees in TT.

In a statement issued before the release of RBL's statement, BIGWU second vice-president Jason Brown said, "Due to the bank’s reliance on semantics to defend their position, the union will have no other alternative than to seek urgent legal redress."

BIGWU previously threatened legal action against RBL if the bank did not withdraw plans to ensure workers were protected against covid19, by 10 am on Monday. Brown said no action was taken on Monday because BIGWU received correspondence from RBL Group industrial relations manager Preston George, requesting a meeting.

He confirmed RBL's statement about the meeting being held on Thursday. Brown said in the meeting, RBL was told they were "introducing a new term of employment to the workers prior and simultaneous to seeking consultation and agreement from the union."

He said RBL was told that unless there is agreement with BIGWU on this policy, it cannot be implemented. Brown reiterated the union's opposition to the unilateral imposition of costly PCR tests on unvaccinated workers, the use of monetary "bribes" to encourage workers to be vaccinated against covid19 and threats of disciplinary action and other prejudicial treatment against unvaccinated workers.

Brown said RBL defended its position and "Mr George has confirmed to the union that he is quite comfortable in court."

While BIGWU supports all measures aimed at reducing the spread and associated ills of covid19, Brown said that support falls within the context of good and proper industrial relations.

He said he meeting left BIGWU with the impression that RBL's intention was to "frustrate the union and impose these oppressive measures on the same workers recently dubbed as heroes."

Brown said BIGWU had received reports of managers holding meetings with staff to condemn this issue as a scandal and threatening disciplinary action via an internal memorandum over the proposed policy to bring employees back to work, being leaked to the public.

Describing this alleged behaviour as oppressive, Brown asked, "Has the sting of the slave master’s whip been replaced by the fear of discrimination and dismissal at RBL?"

In a statement on August 19, RBL said it is committed to ensuring that all its employees are able to safely return to their respective offices on September 6, in keeping with a statement made by the bank's managing director Nigel Baptiste in a signed internal memo on August 9.

RBL had earlier said in the absence of vaccination, early identification of covid19-positive cases in the workplace is vital to minimising the risk to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

To this end, it said, "mandatory PCR testing of unvaccinated staff, who represent a higher risk of contracting and spreading this disease, will be implemented from September 6."

On staff who were not yet vaccinated, the bank said it was committed to working with them in the intervening period to get their first doses and would continue to do so even after September 6.