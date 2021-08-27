Princes Town URP worker charged with vaccination card scam
A URP worker has been charged with forging covid19 vaccination cards.
Terry Garib appeared before magistrate Armina Mohammed-Deonarinesingh on Thursday and was granted $150,000 bail.
He was charged by PC Jagroop of the San Fernando police station.
The 52-year-old man of Mt Stewart Village, Princes Town, was ordered to surrender his passport as part of his bail condition.
In a statement on Friday, police said Garib was seen by security officers, at the San Fernando General Hospital, allegedly distributing covid19 immunisation cards to people.
Investigators allegedly discovered that a template of a genuine covid19 immunisation card was used to make the cards.
It is alleged that Garib also had a Ministry of Health stamp which originated from the Ste Madeleine Health Centre.
He is expected to reappear in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on September 14.
