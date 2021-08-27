PoS businesses worry about future as sales remain slow

Hairdresser Viviane Sanon braids her customer Adanna Coonai's hair at Arlene's Mall, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Sunday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Port of Spain businesses are growing concerned as sales struggle to pick up after the reopening of the food and retail sectors.

Retail, food, and personal care services were among several sectors temporarily prohibited from operating, since early May, as the country battled to control its biggest surge of covid19 cases and deaths.

It wasn’t until July the Prime Minister announced the government’s decision to ease some restrictions. The food industry was allowed to reopen from July 19 and Dr Rowley announced that the retail sector would reopen from August 16.

Personal services at salons, spas resumed on August 23.

When Newsday visited businesses in Port of Spain on Thursday, many of them described the response from shoppers during the past weeks as the worst they have seen as businesses operators.

Although Charlotte Street was buzzing with activity, businesses were reporting very low to no sales.

“It’s worse than the first lockdown,” a sales representative at Ishmael M Khan and Sons bookstore at lower Fredrick Street told Newsday.

“After the reopening after the first lockdown, people were still buying important things. But it’s like people don’t even have money to shop for necessities.

“As soon as the ministry (of education) announced classes would be virtual, things at the book store slowed right down. People not even buying pencils.”

Newsday still saw less than a handful of parents, skimming through what looked like booklists, walking through the store.

At Arlene’s Mall on Charlotte Street, hairdressers, nail technicians and barbers said they are praying that business picks up by this monthend. Inside, the many booths remained closed and others were empty.

Viviane Sanon of Viviane’s Hair Salon said even though it’s been less than a week since she’s back out, she expected a rush for hair services.

“I pray things pick up as it's coming to monthend. Things just slow.”

Barber Sean Fred hopes Rowley would reconsider the curfew hours so that businesses could operate longer.

“It seems like men were hoping and praying for barbershops to reopen, so there was a steady flow for my business. But people are still cautious. I’m not getting the crowd I’m accustomed to, and that’s understandable.

“I hope the Prime Minister would help businesses that are struggling by letting us operate up until 10 am. It’s already hard to know we have another three more months under a curfew. We just need the government’s support, not their money.”

Another retail business owner at Arlene’s Mall said sales are alarmingly slow. She said even with permission to operate, if sales remain the same she would have to close the business.

“I made more money when I sold my clothes in secret online. Now people have more options and they prefer to shop around. Money not coming and rent is still the same.”

Food outlets are also bearing the burden of slow sales.

At the Excellence Centre food court, operators are saying this is the slowest period they have seen. They too are not certain of the future of their businesses.