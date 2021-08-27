Tobago police dies from covid19

Eunice Neptune-Alleyne.

The Tobago Division of the police service is mourning the death of another police officer who succumbed to covid19.

The police confirmed the death of WPC Eunice Neptune-Alleyne of Bethel, who died on Friday.

In a statement, acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, and the police executive expressed their condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues for the loss of their fallen colleague.

Neptune-Alleyne, 58, was transferred to the Tobago Division just a week ago, after serving for a year at the Child Protection Unit. She joined the police service in 2006 as a Special Reserve officer (SRP) and would have completed 15 years’ service on November 24.

She leaves to mourn her husband, her three children – two of whom are also currently serving members of the police – and a grandchild.

She was described by her seniors and colleagues as an excellent person and a joy to work with, as she was always willing to assist anyone in need. They said despite her health challenges she never complained and took a motherly role to all she met, being an older officer. She mentored the younger staff, giving valuable guidance on work matters and personal issues.

She was also revered for her active role in the social side of policing by participating and contributing to the various events hosted by the police.