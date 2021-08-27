Infolink: Linx services still widely available

Infolink Services Ltd (ISL), which created the Linx network, says it continues to provide a safe and cashless platform for its users.

The statement comes after JMMB announced it was switching from the Linx to the Visa network for its debit cards.

In an advertisement, JMMB advised its customers that as of midnight on August 20 "it is no longer a participant on the Linx network and will no longer be issuing Linx cards."

JMMB said, "We will continue to service our clients via our two available VISA international debit cards – gold and classic – using the Visa network that operates both locally and internationally."

On Friday, ISL said the Linx network continues to support major financial institutions including Republic Bank Ltd (RBL), RBC Royal Bank, First Citizens, Scotiabank, First Caribbean, ANSA Bank and Eastern Credit Union.

It said it joined with Visa in 2019 to utilise the Visa chip technology to ensure an even safer card for all customers.

“This chip technology brings with it the additional features of contactless (tap and go) as well as e-commerce presently being introduced in the local market.”

JMMB corporate communications manager Lisa-Marie Alexander on Wednesday said the decision had nothing to do with any problems with the Linx network. She said the change from using debit cards on the Linx network to using them on the VISA network "coincided with our change to chip and pin cards."

"Mag(netic) stripe cards have been more susceptible to skimming."

Alexander said customers have no need to be concerned because they will still be able to do point-of-sale and automated teller machine (ATM) transactions without any problems, using the visa debit cards.

"With a JMMB Visa card, our clients can access the local network and the international (network)."

On Thursday, RBC and RBL said they continue to participate on the Linx network even though they are in different stages of switching to Visa chip debit cards. In a statement, RBC said it switched to Visa debit products last November.

"We are in the process of rolling out the new debit cards to our clients across Trinidad and Tobago."

RBC said its previous debit cards were Maestro cards, which is a Mastercard product. "However, our new Visa debit cards maintain the Linx functionality as indicated by the Linx logo on the back of the new card."

RBL, in a separate statement, said it began the process of converting local debit debit cards to Visa chip cards last November.

"This conversion is continuing. This is part of an industry-wide move to enhance debit card security."

Even with this change, RBL said all its Visa debit cards "when used locally at point-of-sale or ABMs are either processed on the bank’s transaction-acquiring network or on the Linx network. RBL said it remains a founding and continuing shareholder and member of the Linx network.