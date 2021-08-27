Doctor: Gloves not required to administer vaccines

Nicholas Charles, 13, who attends the Couva West Secondary School receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Thursday. - Lincoln Holder

Are health professionals required to wear gloves while giving vaccines?

While getting vaccinated or seeing someone get vaccinated, you may have noticed the health professional giving the jab wasn’t wearing gloves.

On social media, several of Newsday’s readers have also noticed and questioned the practice.

To answer the question of if health professionals are required to wear gloves while giving jabs, Newsday spoke with Dr Nathaniel Anoop at the Ato Boldon Stadium mass vaccination site on Thursday.

Anoop told Newsday, “In terms of giving vaccines and wearing gloves, it’s not really a requirement to administer vaccinations.

“That’s a matter of personal perspective and personal safety.”

In the event a health professional chooses not to wear gloves, Anoop said they are required to thoroughly sanitise their hands before and after giving jabs.

Anoop added, “Once it is you sanitise properly in between patients and you practice proper technique in administering the vaccination, then there’s no need to use gloves.”

If a health professional chooses to wear gloves, they’ll be required to wear a new one for each person they give a jab to.

While Anoop maintains wearing gloves remain up to the individual health professional, he explained that doing so for mass vaccination efforts, like giving covid19 jabs, leads to a high consumption of gloves which is a resource in the pandemic.

He added, “I can understand why it is some people would be hesitant to use gloves…simply because we don’t have the resources to do so but more importantly it’s a not a requirement to administer the vaccination.”

Meanwhile, there continues to be a decrease in the amount of children 12-18 getting their first Pfizer jabs at Ato Boldon Stadium mass vaccination every day.

On Thursday, there was just a handful of cars at the site’s designated area for children to get their drive-through Pfizer jabs.

Anoop said, “Initially when we started off the Pfizer vaccination, we saw a really good response.

“For the first three to four days, we did about 750 to 800 vaccinations per day which was really good.

“However, around day’s five to eight, we did notice a slight decrease in the response to the vaccinations. We decreased to about 450 to 500 vaccines a day.”

As of Thursday, Anoop said the daily vaccination numbers have plateaued between 300 and 500.

While he wishes the daily number was higher, he says it’s still good because it shows that people are still getting vaccinated.

Anoop said more education and awareness about the different covid19 vaccines can help increase the number of not just children but also adults getting vaccinated.

He added, “We can also show people some of the statistics in the hospital of the people who are getting ill. That’s the younger generation, the younger population.

“So maybe if they see that people will be more inclined to get vaccinated. But there’s only so much we can do to convince people to be vaccinated.”