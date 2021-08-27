Chaguanas teen missing

Kimora Mc Gillvery. Photo via TTPS.

Chaguanas police are currently looking for 13-year-old Kimora Mc Gillvery.

The teen was last seen on August 25 at 1pm. She lives on Badase Street in Enterpise, Chaguanas.

She was wearing a blue three-quarter jeans, a grey T-shirt, purple puffy slippers and a black facemask with zebra stripes.

She has a brown straight shoulder-length hairstyle. McGillvery is of mixed descent, fair in complexion and slim-built. She also has a scar next to her left eye and a mole on her chin.

In a press release on Thursday, the police said the teen’s mother reported her missing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Mc Gillvery’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chaguanas Police Station at 665-5271/4294, the police hotlines at 999, 555, or make a report via the police website or app.